Balochistan budget to be presented today

INP 21 Jun, 2022

QUETTA: Due to personal engagement of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the presentation of Balochistan budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 which was due to be presented on Monday has been deferred. A notification regarding rescheduling of the budget session has been forwarded to the acting governor.

The presentation of provincial budget has been deferred till June 21 due to Chief Minister Bizenjo’s engagement in the council session of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

