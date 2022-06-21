ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
Algeria tenders to buy soft milling wheat

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

HAMBURG: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, June 21, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, June 22. The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

