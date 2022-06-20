ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips tie up for LNG expansion project

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

DOHA: QatarEnergy on Monday signed a deal with ConocoPhillips for the Gulf state’s North Field East expansion, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies and Eni.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter.

The companies will form a joint venture that will take a 12.5% stake in North Field East and ConocoPhillips will have a 25% stake in that joint venture.

Qatar Energy partners with Eni for North Field East LNG project

The arrangement is similar to that announced with Eni on Sunday and implies a 3.12% stake in the overall North Field East project for ConocoPhillips.

QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the partnerships with international companies would be effective for 27 years.

“That agreement is for 27 years. It is exactly the same for everybody that was going to be signing,” Kaabi said.

Oil majors have been bidding for four trains – or liquefaction and purification facilities - that comprise the North Field East project.

In all, the North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027. The fifth and sixth trains are part of a second phase, North Field South.

Qatar Energy will announce petrochemical project this week

Kaabi said partners for the North Field South would be selected from those already involved in the first phase.

“Because we have chosen these companies as partners that we would like to have going forward” in North Field East and North Field South, he said.

The North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

Sources have said Exxon Mobil Corp would also participate in the North Field East expansion.

