Hong Kong shares finish higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Monday on a positive note as a rally in property firms offset losses in Chinese tech giants, though investors remain nervous about rising inflation and interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 88.91 points, to 21,163.91.

Hong Kong shares close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.36 points to 3,315.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.27 percent, or 27.12 points, to 2,158.34.