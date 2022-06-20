ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.91%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (7.97%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.21%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.35%)
TREET 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
TRG 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.75%)
UNITY 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -181.6 (-1.2%)
KSE100 41,879 Decreased By -262.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,000 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.63%)
Hong Kong shares finish higher

AFP 20 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Monday on a positive note as a rally in property firms offset losses in Chinese tech giants, though investors remain nervous about rising inflation and interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 88.91 points, to 21,163.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.36 points to 3,315.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.27 percent, or 27.12 points, to 2,158.34.

