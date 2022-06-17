Hong Kong shares close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday on a positive note thanks to bargain-buying after the previous day’s steep losses, with a surge in tech firms helping to offset growing worries about rising interest rates around the world.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.10 percent, or 229.57 points, to 21,075.00.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.96 percent, or 31.40 points, to 3,316.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.16 percent, or 24.47 points, to 2,131.22.