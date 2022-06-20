Panah congratulated

KARACHI: Health experts, civil society, journalists and various schools of thought congratulate Panah on raising taxes on tobacco products, tobacco harmful for health of our youth, Increasing taxes on tobacco products will reduce consumption, keep people healthy, the result of a long struggle for Panah.

In a joint statement, health experts, civil society, journalists and people from different walks of life paid tribute to Panah and said that the increased in taxes on tobacco products was a good move by the government to protect the health of the people, which Attributed to the efforts of Panah and specially General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman.

It is dangerous for the young generation and children to smoke, for which the Panah struggled hard to build a healthy society.

The purpose of the Panah is to protect the public from infectious diseases such as heart and cancer caused by tobacco products.

As a result long struggle of Panah, our children today will be protected from the harmful effects of tobacco products, for which we congratulate Panah General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman and assure that, as always, we are standing with Panah team in the future as well.

