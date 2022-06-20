ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP approves budget for 22 public sector universities

Recorder Report 20 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Annual budget for 22 public sector universities, out of 32 universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been approved for the fiscal year 2022-23 while the budget of the remaining 10 universities would also be approved by the end of the current month.

The budget has been approved in the meeting held in the Governor House, chaired by acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to various reasons, the budget of most public sector universities could not be approved before the beginning of next fiscal year due to which the universities had to face severe financial crisis and financial disorder.

In this regard, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, on the advice of his team, for the first time in June 2021 approved the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 for all public sector universities to end this false tradition and eliminate financial disorder. Following the same procedure this year, acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, issued special instructions to all public sector universities to prepare budgets and present them in their respective Senate which would be implemented.

Like last year, this year too, all the universities are being given the best guidance and instructions regarding the budget, due to which the financial discipline of the universities has improved considerably, as evidenced by the fact that most of the universities are approving the budget surplus till now.

In light of the guidelines issued this year, most of the universities have also set up various funds to avoid financial deficit and unfavorable conditions which have proved to be useful for financially stabilizing the universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Kamran Bangash Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Public sector universities Education budget KP Governor KP Minister for Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

Comments

1000 characters

KP approves budget for 22 public sector universities

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories