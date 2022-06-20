ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
BAP elects Quddus Bizenjo as president

NNI 20 Jun, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been elected unopposed as the President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The intra-party elections of the BAP were held on Sunday and the new office bearers were elected in the General Council session.

In the BAP General Council Session, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar is elected unopposed as Central Secretary-General. Senior provincial minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh has been elected as the BAP Balochistan President and Minister Noor Mohammad General Secretary.

Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Awami Party Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

