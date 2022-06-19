ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FY22-23: Punjab debt service estimates amount to Rs82.4bn

Muhammad Saleem 19 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: With interest payment of Rs 18 billion and principal repayment of Rs 64.4 billion, Punjab debt service estimates for FY 2022-23 is Rs 82.4 billion. As per budget document made available to the Business Recorder, Punjab’s ratio of debt service to average revenue is 4.6% for FY 2022-23 which is not high and indicates low risk. A number of indicators are used to monitor and control risks associated with the government’s debt risk indicators act as a guideline to devise future borrowing strategies.

Highlighting risk indicators, financial experts told this scribe that refinancing/ rollover risk refers to the risk of being either unable to raise new debt to repay the portion of existing debt that is maturing, or to raise such debt at a much higher cost. Debt maturing in a year, and average time to maturity (ATM) are two indicators used to measure this risk. ATM means the average time-to-retirement of the entire debt stock, they said.

They added that the interest rate risk refers to the exposure of debt portfolio to changes in the interest rate. Proportion of fixed rate debt, ATR and share of debt stock exposed to interest rate re-fixing in one year are the key indicators. Fixed rate debt is considered less risky as it is not exposed to interest rate fluctuations during its life.

On the other hand, external debt outstanding on 30 June, 2022, has an average borrowing cost of 1.57% and average maturity of 8.4 years. External debt of the government is denominated mainly in US dollar (72%), followed by special drawing rights (18%), Japanese Yen (6%) and other currencies (4%).

External debt of the government comprises mainly of concessional, long-term, foreign currency-denominated loans obtained from multilateral creditors such as World Bank and Asian Development Bank. These loans are borrowed by the federal government and on-lent to the Punjab government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

interest rate Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Punjab budget 2022 23 budget document Punjab debt

Comments

1000 characters

FY22-23: Punjab debt service estimates amount to Rs82.4bn

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories