15th edition of PrintPak exhibition from Sept 3

KARACHI: The 15th edition of PrintPak, the printing, packaging, and graphic arts exhibition, is to be held at Karachi Expo Center from September 3-5. The soft launch of the exhibition was held at a local hotel here in which the acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shabbir Hassan Mansha was the chief guest.

The biggest print show will bring global players in the industry together and promote the soft image of Pakistan as local and foreign companies from around the world will take part in the exhibition and showcase their products and innovations in the field of printing and graphic arts while numerous seminars and workshops will also be held by top-notch institutes during the exhibition.

Currently, the industry has an annual turnover of $7 billion, making it the second-largest industry in the country that is providing employment to approximately 2 million workers.

Shabbir Hassan in his speech appreciated the efforts made by PAPGAI to promote the printing industry locally and internationally and said that FPCCI will support and highlight any issues related to the printing industry.

Convener PrintPak Basit Zaidi in his welcome note said that “Pakistan has immense potential in the global market of printing, which is estimated at around $760 billion, while the share of Asia is burgeoning to 40% of the total.”

He requested the government to provide relaxation on taxation and duties as this in turn will enhance the growth of the print industry in just a few years.

“Printpack is the evidence of teamwork and, therefore, I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the exhibition council PAPGAI, exhibition committee members PAPGAI, and Badar Expo Solutions for their co-operation and hard work,” said Basit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022