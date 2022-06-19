ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

15th edition of PrintPak exhibition from Sept 3

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The 15th edition of PrintPak, the printing, packaging, and graphic arts exhibition, is to be held at Karachi Expo Center from September 3-5. The soft launch of the exhibition was held at a local hotel here in which the acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shabbir Hassan Mansha was the chief guest.

The biggest print show will bring global players in the industry together and promote the soft image of Pakistan as local and foreign companies from around the world will take part in the exhibition and showcase their products and innovations in the field of printing and graphic arts while numerous seminars and workshops will also be held by top-notch institutes during the exhibition.

Currently, the industry has an annual turnover of $7 billion, making it the second-largest industry in the country that is providing employment to approximately 2 million workers.

Shabbir Hassan in his speech appreciated the efforts made by PAPGAI to promote the printing industry locally and internationally and said that FPCCI will support and highlight any issues related to the printing industry.

Convener PrintPak Basit Zaidi in his welcome note said that “Pakistan has immense potential in the global market of printing, which is estimated at around $760 billion, while the share of Asia is burgeoning to 40% of the total.”

He requested the government to provide relaxation on taxation and duties as this in turn will enhance the growth of the print industry in just a few years.

“Printpack is the evidence of teamwork and, therefore, I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the exhibition council PAPGAI, exhibition committee members PAPGAI, and Badar Expo Solutions for their co-operation and hard work,” said Basit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI business community foreign companies Shabbir Hassan Mansha PrintPak exhibition PAPGAI

Comments

1000 characters

15th edition of PrintPak exhibition from Sept 3

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories