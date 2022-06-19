Prices of essential kitchen items continue rising

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have kept on witnessing an upward trend during this week past as compared with the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs10,500 to Rs12,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs315 per kg against Rs275 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs450 per kg to Rs550 per kg. Eggs price remained stable at Rs5,150 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs182 per dozen.

No changes were observed in wheat flour prices as the best quality wheat flour is being sold at Rs1,170 per 16kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,200 per kg and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,180 per 15kg bag. The government of Punjab-sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs950 per 20kg bag and all the registered retailers are getting 25 wheat-flour bags daily. Sugar prices remained stable in wholesale as well as in retail markets as in the wholesale market sugar is available at Rs4,200 per bag and in retail at Rs90 per kg.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg while Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs5,500 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others further went up from Rs575 per kg to Rs620per kg. However, the prices of B-grade ghee/cooking oil witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs8,300 per carton of 16 packs to Rs7,900 per carton which in the market is available at Rs515 per pack against Rs530 per kg.

According to traders, within the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs420 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs620 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs515 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs395per pack of 900 grams while the price of mustard oil is stable at Rs500 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as best quality whole gram price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs320 per kg, fine quality mash price is stable at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil price settled from Rs270 per to Rs250 per kg, best quality bean lentil price went down from Rs290 per kg to Rs280 per kg, moong price is stable at Rs160 per kg, and masoor went down from Rs250 per kg to Rs230 per kg.

Following an increase in packed milk prices the suppliers of fresh milk have further increased the milk prices from Rs155 per kg to Rs170 per kg and yoghurt from Rs160 per kg to Rs180 per kg. Packed milk prices have already been increased two weeks ago as Nestle, Milk Pak, and Olpers one litre packs are available at Rs180 per pack against Rs170 per pack, quarter litre at Rs50 per pack, and the price of small pack of tea whiteners jumped from Rs25 per pack to Rs28.

The mutton and beef prices remained unchanged as mutton is available at Rs1,500 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs900 per kg and beef with bone at Rs700 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went down from Rs3,000 per domestic cylinder of 15kg to Rs2,850 per 15kg cylinder.

The prices of cooked food items have witnessed a significant increase as roti price has jumped up from Rs12 to Rs15, paratha price from Rs30 to Rs40, nan price from Rs15 to Rs18, cooked qeema plate price from Rs350 per plate to Rs440 per plate, cooked beef plate from Rs200 to Rs300, cooked daal plate from Rs140 to Rs180, cooked vegetable plate from Rs130 to Rs160, an omelette from Rs40 to Rs60 and tea cup from Rs35 to Rs45. According to restaurant and tandoor owners, the increase in the prices of cooked items is a result of a significant increase in the prices of ghee/cooking oil as well as other inputs.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powdered chilli and powder turmeric prices are stable at Rs400 and Rs350 per kg respectively.

After the two times increase in petroleum prices, the suppliers of bathing soap and detergents have increased the prices of all the products as family size safeguard bathing soap price went up from Rs85 to Rs90 per pack and detergents such as Ariel half kg pack price went up from Rs200 per pack to Rs220 and 1kg pack to Rs440. Moreover, cloth washing soaps’ brands such as Bahu soap price has gone up from Rs2,000 per carton to Rs2,600 per carton and Gai Soap price has gone up from Rs2,600 per carton to Rs3,200 per carton.

Vegetable prices witnessed a declining trend as tomatoes price went down from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs280 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-70 per kg. Potatoes price in the wholesale market remained stable in the range of Rs2,700-4,500 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-55 per kg. Onions price remained stable at Rs300-325 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs65-75 per kg. Local garlic price remained stable at Rs160 per kg, while Quetta garlic price went down from Rs270 per kg to Rs260 per kg and ginger price is stable at Rs200 per kg. Bitter ground price is stable at Rs60 per kg, Okra price is also stable at Rs45 per kg, Chinese carrot price went up from Rs75 per kg to Rs100 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs40-45 per kg to Rs80-100 per kg, cauliflower price is stable at Rs95 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs120 per kg to Rs130 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022