Jun 19, 2022
ADB presents ‘Excellence Award’ to solar energy project of KP govt

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has awarded the “Excellence Award” to the ongoing solar energy project under the Access to Clean Energy Program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

It is being completed under the supervision of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of Energy & Power Department; the project is in final stage of completion.

In this regard, Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that KP Government has crossed another milestone of success in development projects under best strategy and people friendly policy. It will help boosting of economy position as well as creation of new jobs. He congratulated Chief Executive PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan and members of the project team working on solar energy projects and said that for their excellent performance, the Power Department has been awarded the Excellence Award by the Asian Development Bank for the successful implementation of the project.

He also paid tribute to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan under whose supervision people-friendly projects have been launched for the province, the completion of which would usher in a new era of development in the province.

