Jun 18, 2022
After Sindh, Punjab implements revised timings for markets

  Province makes the announcement as Pakistan battles severe energy crisis
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jun, 2022

Owing to a growing energy shortfall and persistent electricity load-shedding in Pakistan, the government of Punjab implemented on Saturday an energy conservation programme in the province, reported Aaj News.

According to an announcement by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, markets in Punjab will close at 9pm. Marriage halls and banquets will reportedly have to shut by 10pm while restaurants and coffee shops have been asked to close at 11:30 pm.

The timings would be relaxed for businessmen on Saturdays. "The government will decide the timings for Eidul Azha shopping after thorough discussions," Hamza said.

Medical stores of the province will be exempted from revised timings. The decision was taken in a meeting between Hamza Shehbaz and traders.

The move comes after Sindh implemented an energy crisis emergency to narrow down the demand-supply gap in energy and reduce load-shedding.

'Energy crisis emergency': Sindh announces early closure of markets, marriage halls

Punjab is expected to implement its decision next week. Businessmen have voiced support for government's decision.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir was is in favour of the decision and has announced support for the government’s initiative during the ongoing difficult times.

Sindh trying for energy self-sufficiency via renewables, says secretary

Pakistan is facing a daunting power crisis due to which the government has resorted to load-shedding all over the country.

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

