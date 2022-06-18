Soldier martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, Aaj News reported.

As per a statement on Saturday, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that during an exchange of fire with terrorists, 32-year-old Naik Zahid Ahmed from Charsaddah embraced martyrdom.

ISPR said terrorist Ziaullah was also killed during the exchange of fire and arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

A clearance of the area took place to eliminate any other terrorist elements.

Last week on June 12, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district.

During the incident, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz, 25, resident of Kotli Sattian, embraced martyrdom.