Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an "intense exchange of fire" with terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military's media affairs wing, the exchange of fire took place between terrorists and Pakistan Army troops during which the latter "fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location".

Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan check-post attack

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz, 25, resident of Kotli Sattian, embraced martyrdom, it said.

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement added.

Last week, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom following an attack on a military post by terrorists in the general area of Mangrotai North Waziristan.

Nearly three weeks ago, a soldier was martyred when an army convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the neighbourhood of Makeen, South Waziristan district.

In the same month, six people, including three soldiers and as many children, were martyred in a suicide blast in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan.