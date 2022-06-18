ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Recorder Report 18 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for finance and revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said that the “imported regime” failed to satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite a massive increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In a series of tweets, he said that the latest Economic Survey also validated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s economic performance.

However, he said since the coalition government came into power, everything had gone wrong, adding “despite increasing petrol/diesel prices by Rs84/115 per litre, power/electricity prices by 50%, you have not been able to satisfy IMF”.

The latest economic survey released by your government validates our strong economic performance, so stop blaming us and improve the performance of your government.

“Shahbaz Sharif has again blamed PTI’s agreement with IMF for the price hike. I want to remind him that economy was growing, exchange rate was strong, inflation was moderate, stock exchange at 46k and Kibor at 11.5%. Everything has gone South since your government has come in,” he added.

IMF deal not in the interest of the public: Tarin

The former finance minister asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to contact Russia to get cheaper oil and cut non-essential expenses.

“Mian Sahib, instead of passing all the pain of international commodity price increase to the common man, ask your team to go to Russia, introduce targeted subsidies, cut non-essential expenses and increase FBR revenues to provide relief. This is what we would have done,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF PTI PMLN government of pakistan Shaukat Tarin Former finance minister hike in POL prices

Comments

1000 characters

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Read more stories