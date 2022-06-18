Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for finance and revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said that the “imported regime” failed to satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite a massive increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In a series of tweets, he said that the latest Economic Survey also validated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s economic performance.

However, he said since the coalition government came into power, everything had gone wrong, adding “despite increasing petrol/diesel prices by Rs84/115 per litre, power/electricity prices by 50%, you have not been able to satisfy IMF”.

The latest economic survey released by your government validates our strong economic performance, so stop blaming us and improve the performance of your government.

“Shahbaz Sharif has again blamed PTI’s agreement with IMF for the price hike. I want to remind him that economy was growing, exchange rate was strong, inflation was moderate, stock exchange at 46k and Kibor at 11.5%. Everything has gone South since your government has come in,” he added.

IMF deal not in the interest of the public: Tarin

The former finance minister asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to contact Russia to get cheaper oil and cut non-essential expenses.

“Mian Sahib, instead of passing all the pain of international commodity price increase to the common man, ask your team to go to Russia, introduce targeted subsidies, cut non-essential expenses and increase FBR revenues to provide relief. This is what we would have done,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022