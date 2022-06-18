ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Budget debate: GDA lambastes govt over fuel price surge

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad 18 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A dissident of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Noor Alam Khan on Friday demanded the government to present the “unfair deal” signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – either by the previous PTI or the incumbent coalition governments – before the parliament.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said that the agreement signed with the IMF, which triggered hyperinflation in the country, must be tabled in the parliament so that the people would know who is the culprit.

He was of the view that the present wave of inflation had affected the life of the masses due to the unrealistic deal signed by either the PTI or the incumbent regime.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – the lone opposition party in the National Assembly – lambasted the government for the unprecedented fuel price surge, and said the regime which came into power with a pledge to give relief to the masses, is bent upon snatching the bread and butter from the people.

Saira Bano of the GDA said that the never-ending fuel price hike by the experienced lot of the rulers had badly affected the life of the common man, particularly, the underprivileged segments of society.

Referring to protests by auto-rickshaw drivers in Nawabshah, she said that they burnt down their auto-rickshaws in protest against the continued POL price hike, adding these rickshaws were their sole source of income.

However, while participating in the budget debate, the MPs from the treasury had nothing except heaping praise on the government, and expressed confidence that the coalition government would soon be able to improve the fragile economy soon.

Shahnaz Saleem Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) termed the next fiscal plan balanced and people-friendly, saying the coalition government would steer the country out of the economic crisis.

She said that the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the sky-rocketing inflation due to its wrong economic policies and agreements signed with the IMF.

She said that the coalition government had taken sufficient measures by providing relief and incentives to the farming community to promote the agriculture sector, which was considered the backbone of the national economy.

She appreciated the government for increasing the pay and pension of the government and retired employees as it would help lessen their financial problems to a great extent.

Chaudhry Ashraf of the PML-N said that although the country was passing through a critical time, but pinned high hopes on the government that it would effectively tackle all the confronted challenges with collective wisdom.

He asked for paying special attention to the development of the agriculture sector on a strong footing and introducing innovative ways of cultivation, besides reducing the input cost and ensuring the appropriate rate of agri-produces to growers.

He called for providing special incentives to growers for the installation of renewable energy generation plants for tube-wells and hybrid tractors to bring down the cost of inputs making agricultural produces more competitive.

He highlighted the importance of establishing industrial units for manufacturing hybrid batteries used in tractors and the installation of solar panels that would help reduce the cost of inputs and save energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation IMF NA PTI GDA fuel price Noor Alam Khan Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Budget debate

Comments

1000 characters

Budget debate: GDA lambastes govt over fuel price surge

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Read more stories