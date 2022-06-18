Punjab CM inquires after health of injured Daniyal Aziz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday visited the Services Hospital on Friday, to enquire after the health of the PML-N leader and former federal minister Daniyal Aziz, who was injured in a road mishap.

The CM enquired from the doctors about health condition of Daniyal Aziz. He directed the doctors to provide best medical facilities to him. Doctors told the CM that Daniyal Aziz’s left arm was broken and he also suffered a head injury.

It may be noted that Daniyal Aziz was injured in a road accident when his car rammed into a truck near Bhajna bus stop on the Shakargarh-Narowal Road on Thursday. The truck driver also died on the spot. Daniyal Aziz was coming to Narowal from his hometown of Shakargarh in his SUV when it collided with a loaded truck coming from the opposite direction. He was driving his own vehicle at the time of the accident.

