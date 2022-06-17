Money laundering watchdog adds Gibraltar, removes Malta from watchlist

BERLIN: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international organisation that coordinates global efforts to crack down on money laundering and terrorism financing, said Friday it had added Gibraltar to its watchlist of countries subject to increased monitoring.

The FATF also said it had removed Malta from the so-called “grey list” after seeing “significant progress”, especially over the detection of inaccurate company ownership information and “the pursuit of tax-based money laundering cases utilising financial intelligence”.