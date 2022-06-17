NA-245: ECP issues by-poll schedule for seat vacated after Aamir Liaquat’s death

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that the by-election in the National Assembly seat in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency will be held on July 27, 2022, Aaj News reported.

The seat fell vacant after the death of lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain on June 9.

“Nomination papers can be submitted for the election on NA-245 from June 22 to 24,” the ECP said in its statement, adding that nomination papers would be scrutinized on June 27.

It said that the electoral tribunal would publish its decision on appeals on July 4. The candidates would have until July 6 to withdraw their nomination, it added.

Earlier today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Muhammad Abu Bakar won the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency after defeating Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Shahzada Shahbaz by the slimmest of margins.

The seat was vacated upon the death of MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan in April. He won the seat in 2018’s general election.

The by-poll was marred by controversy, with violent clashes between rival political parties and claims of ballot tampering and casting of bogus votes.