ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump, tracking sharp rise in Europe

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices jumped this week, tracking a rise in European gas prices, on further market tightening as an extended shutdown at a U.S. export plant prompted buying by Japan and South Korea.

The average LNG price for August delivery into north-east Asia was estimated at $36.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up $13.00 or 55.1% from the previous week, industry sources said.

Freeport LNG, the operator of one of the largest U.S. export plants, said on Tuesday that last week’s fire damage to its Texas plant would keep it fully offline until September with only partial operation through year-end.

“This has caused Japan Korea Marker (JKM) prices to rise into the mid $30s, with some spot offers creeping up to around $38. TTF (Dutch gas) is showing a premium and no doubt we will shortly be seeing rates starting with 4,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading and advisory at Trident LNG.

The JKM is widely used as a spot benchmark in bAsia.

LNG supply be used more efficiently instead of enhancing import: report

“The main players must be thinking about the obvious competition with Europe, peak summer temperatures and strategies to hedge winter high prices in the aforementioned tight market,” he said.

In Europe, a further decline in Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, coinciding with an early heat wave gripping its south, deepened concerns the continent may struggle to build up storage ahead of the winter season as planned.

Refinitiv senior LNG analyst, Olumide Ajayi, said that if the lower Russian supply situation persists, European prices will be at a premium to Asian spot prices, despite short-covering from Asian buyers. That premium could draw more Atlantic basin cargoes to Europe in the coming months compared to June.

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed LNG prices for a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into north-west Europe at $34.642 per mmBtu on June 16, at a discount of $2.325/mmBtu to August TTF, said Ciaran Roe, global director of LNG.

He added that multiple cargoes were booked by Japanese and Korean end-users, while Australia-origin cargoes were also being sold.

“The cash differential to JKM at which some of these cargoes were trading reached a premium of around $0.20-$0.30/mmBtu over the JKM monthly average, which marks a high point for the year and indicates market tightness due to short-covering,” he said.

LNG freight spot rates moved lower as vessel availability continues to increase following the Freeport shutdown, with the Atlantic and Pacific rates each estimated at $77,750 per day, from over 100,000 per day last week, according to Spark Commodities.

liquefied natural gas European gas prices LNG SUPPLY LNG cargo LNG price Global LNG Pakistan’s LNG imports

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump, tracking sharp rise in Europe

All announcements will be made at the press conference: FATF

Intra-day report: PSX surges past 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

Rupee’s fall continues, dollar now at 208.75

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention to ease significant burden on citizens: PM

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

Oil rises on tight supply though interest rate hikes weigh

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

Read more stories