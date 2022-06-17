ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil posts weekly decline of nearly 8% as Indonesia boosts exports

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures posted a second consecutive weekly loss of about 8% on Friday, weighed by rising Indonesian exports and an expectation of improving output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.31% lower at 5,456 ringgit ($1,240.00) a tonne. It has fallen as much as 2.26% during the session and hit its lowest since Feb. 16.

For the week, palm has posted a 7.8% loss, after last week’s 8.3% decline.

“Concern of slow exports coupled with rising shipment from Indonesia (impacted palm prices),” a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, adding that the worry of a sharp increase in June production also weighed on sentiment.

The world’s top palm oil exporter Indonesia has issued permits for shipment of more than 820,000 tonnes of the edible oil under its Domestic Market Obligation scheme and its export acceleration programme as of late Wednesday, a trade ministry official said.

Palm hits four-month lows on concerns over higher output, Indonesian exports

Meanwhile, cargo surveyors this week reported a monthly decline in Malaysian palm oil products exports in the first half of June.

Elsewhere, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.32%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.85%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.16%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may hover above a support at 5,394 ringgit per tonne, or bounce into a range of 5,571-5,702 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports palm oil industry palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil posts weekly decline of nearly 8% as Indonesia boosts exports

All announcements will be made at the press conference: FATF

Intra-day report: PSX surges past 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

Rupee’s fall continues, dollar now at 208.75

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention to ease significant burden on citizens: PM

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

Oil rises on tight supply though interest rate hikes weigh

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

Read more stories