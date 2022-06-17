Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious, visited Ukraine on Thursday and offered the hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion.

Putin’s health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty

Fighting

The United States said it has not asked Russia about two US citizens reported missing after travelling to Ukraine to fight, and said there are reports of a third missing American.

An air strike hit a building sheltering civilians in Ukraine’s embattled eastern city of Lysychansk, killing at least three people, according to the governor.

Ukrainian officials said their troops were still holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

Diplomacy

Britain will welcome representatives from Ukraine and business leaders on Friday to discuss how British companies can help rebuild infrastructure in Kyiv.

Ukraine alone should decide whether or not to accept any territorial concessions towards Russia, French President Macron told TF1 television.

The European Union’s executive is expected to propose on Friday that Ukraine become a formal candidate for membership.

Russia said it had banned 121 Australian citizens from entering. * The Dutch intelligence service said it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to infiltrate the International Criminal Court.