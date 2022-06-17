ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
ASC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
AVN 73.81 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.59%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.4%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.17%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (12.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.3%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 31.3 (0.75%)
BR30 15,037 Increased By 112.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 41,977 Increased By 247.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.7%)
Jun 17, 2022
World

Two dead, one wounded in another US shooting

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: A shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama left two people dead and one wounded Thursday, police said.

It happened at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the town of Vestavia Hills and a suspect is in custody, the town’s police department said on Facebook.

The shooting took place as the church was holding a potluck dinner, the church said on its website.

Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States

Police captain Shane Ware told reporters a lone assailant entered the church and started shooting.

Three people were hit: Two have died and the other is being treated, he said.

The United States is in the midst of a particularly gruesome chapter of its epidemic of gun violence.

The most fatal case in this stretch was a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.

Since the start of the year more than 20,000 people have died of firearm violence in the United States, according to an NGO called the Gun Violence Archive.

This includes deaths by suicide.

shooting at a church Alabama St Stephen’s Episcopal Church Vestavia Hills Shane Ware

