ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Concessions sought: DFC willing to revise PPAs of its sponsored wind power projects

Mushtaq Ghumman 17 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has reportedly shown willingness to revise Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of its sponsored wind power projects subject to concessions from the government of Pakistan, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The World Bank has repeatedly urged Pakistan to also renegotiate PPAs with IPPs sponsored by DFC. The U.S embassy in Islamabad has also been involved with the Power Division on this issue.

Pakistan’s Trade Minister in Washington, Azmat Mahmud has informed Islamabad that he met with Millard Callear, VP & CFO of DFC and Gaia Self, Regional Policy lead for Europe and Central Asia to seek further clarity on the observations of the DFC pertaining to wind power projects (IPPs) sponsored by DFC.

CEO DFC Nathan was again apprised that the government of Pakistan has initiated the process to review PPAs of IPPs in pursuance of the World Bank’s sponsored Program for Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE), which requires prior action of revision of generation tariffs for IPP.

Azmat Mahmud in a letter stated that he further informed the DFC representatives that majority of IPPs have entered into an agreement with GoP to revisit the tariff. However, remaining IPPs including 5 wind power projects sponsored by DFC have yet to follow suit.

Gaia Self, in her response, stated that in the spirit of increased close cooperation on investments between DFC and Pakistan, her leadership trusts that a mutually beneficial solution to finalize the PPA renegotiations can be found, while at the same time preserving the conditions essential for future investments in this sector.

She further urged Government of Pakistan to continue discussing with the sponsors and offer any available concessions on operations, maintenance costs, and insurance costs, which DFC does not control.

As senior lender, she indicated, DFC retains consent rights on the final PPA renegotiation terms.

Millard Callear stated that in response to the Government of Pakistan’s call in 2020 to lower tariffs across all Independent Power Producers (IPPS), DFC had proposed a generous solution that would honor existing contracts and immediately reduce tariffs on DFC-supported wind projects by an estimated 20%-30%. Specifically, DFC proposed to assume additional risk by offering a longer tenor (+5 years) at reduced interest cost (50 basis points).

The purpose of these concessions, she suggested, is to help Pakistan achieve its energy sector reform milestones, while preserving the sanctity of contracts and avoiding a reduction of private shareholders’ return on equity. She indicated that DFC’s debt restructuring proposal, remains outstanding the part of GoP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US International DFC Power Purchase Agreements wind power projects

Comments

1000 characters

Concessions sought: DFC willing to revise PPAs of its sponsored wind power projects

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

IMF says didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP deals

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Rs5/unit power relief withdrawn

Q3FY22: E-banking transactions soar to Rs35.422trn

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories