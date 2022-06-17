Families returning to Tirah Valley after 12 years

KARACHI: District administration and Frontier Corps North officials have been welcoming families returning after 12 years to the Tirah Valley of Khyber District. Free medical camp has also been established by the Security Forces, while the returning families are being provided with instant food as well as dry rations, bedding, tents and other items of daily use.

The return of the various tribes who migrated from Tirah Valley due to military operation will be completed by September 2022. Arrangements have been made for the repatriation of more than 15,000 families, including families of the Sipah tribe. So far, 70% of the families by including 11,500 families of the other tribes of Tirah have returned to their areas.

The return of the Sipah tribe will start from June 26, 2022. Residents of the area appreciate the efforts of the district administration and Frontier Corps North to resettle the families. Tirah Valley is vital for its beauty and geographical importance. The families, who migrated, are now returning back. A new era of development has started in the valley which will benefit the people of this area who will also play their role in the development of the country.

