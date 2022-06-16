Sikh yatrees attend ‘Akhand Bhog Sahib’ to mark death anniversary of Guru Arjun

Thousands of Sikh yatrees from across the world attended ‘Akhand Bhog Sahib’ rites to mark the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev G at Gurdwara Shri Dera Sahib, Lahore, on Thursday.

144 Sikh yatrees, including Sikhs from Canada, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) travelled from India to attend Jorr Mela. A 16-member Raagi group led by Sardar Sukhwinder Singh, 144 Indian Sikh yatrees and a large number of pilgrims from Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani attended the ceremony held under the auspices of the ETPB.

Bhog of Akhad Path was offered on this occasion after recitation from the Gurur Grantham Sahib to mark the death anniversary of the fifth master Guru Arjun Dev. Hymns were also sung by the Raagi Group.

Baisakhi celebrations: Over 2,200 visas issued to Sikh pilgrims

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad said Islam puts special emphasis on the rights of minorities, adding: “All minorities enjoy complete religious freedom and opportunities to self-aggrandizement in Pakistan”.

He said his father started the mission of promoting inter-faith harmony from the platform of the Badshahi Mosque. “It is our collective responsibility to promote inter-faith harmony and human dignity in the face of various challenges faced by the world,” he said.

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeere said Pakistan is a bouquet made up of different flowers, adding that the white colour in the Pakistan flag represents minorities. The ETPB Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gillani said Pakistani minorities enjoyed all rights in the light of the constitution of Pakistan.

He welcomed the followers of Sikh and Hindu religions across the world to Pakistan, adding “our doors are always open for the pilgrims”.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Sukhwindar Singh said: “Pakistan is our second home, and love and affection, we have been accorded, cannot be expressed in words.”

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee and ETPB officials also presented rose garlands and gifts to the visiting Sikh yatrees.