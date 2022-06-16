ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits four-month lows on concerns over higher output, Indonesian exports

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit their four-month closing lows on Thursday, pulled lower by higher production outlook and top producer Indonesia’s move to raise its export volumes.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 99 ringgit, or 1.78%, to 5,477 ringgit ($1,244.77) a tonne, its lowest closing since Feb. 16.

For the week, the contract has lost 7.5% so far.

“The market continues to be under pressure in anticipation for positive growth in production and concerns on demand shifting back to Indonesia after they resume exports,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil exporter, has issued permits for shipment of 602,142 tonnes of the edible oil under its Domestic Market Obligation scheme as of late Wednesday, trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

Palm ends four-day decline

India has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said late on Wednesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices erased early gains to head lower, a day after a fall triggered by a U.S. interest rate hike, though tight supplies limited losses.

Weak crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports palm oil industry palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits four-month lows on concerns over higher output, Indonesian exports

Did not ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

Went to Russia for country’s benefit: Imran Khan

Oil prices fall after US rate hike, but tight supply still in focus

LSMI output declines 13.3% in April on monthly basis, increases 15.4% year-on-year

Shireen Mazari arrest: IHC seeks report from NA

Indian shares plunge over aggressive policy risks

Cosmetics company Revlon files for bankruptcy protection

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Read more stories