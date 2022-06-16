LSMI output declines 13.3% in April on monthly basis, increases 15.4% year-on-year

Output of Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed a decline of 13.3% Month-on-Month (MoM) during April 2022, revealed data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

Last time, a monthly decline was witnessed in July 2021, almost nine months ago. Moreover, April's MoM negative growth marks the second decline during FY22.

Meanwhile, the overall output of LSMI showed a growth of 10.7% during July-April 2021-22 when compared with the same period of the previous year, with base year 2015-16.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, LSMI showed improvement increasing 15.4% during April 2022, with index clocking-in at 132.4 during the month compared to 114.8 recorded in same period last year.

Sector-wise increase during April 2022 was led primarily by: Textile (7.7% YoY), Food (5.8% YoY). Wearing Apparel (106.2% YoY), Furniture (64.4% YoY). Pharmaceuticals (35.3% YoY). Other Manufacturing (29.6% YoY). Automobiles (27.4% YoY). Machinery and Equipment (14.6% YoY), Iron & Steel Products (13.8% YoY). Chemicals (10.5% YoY). Electrical Equipment (8.7% YOY), Computer, electronics and Optical products (6.6% YoY). Beverages (5.7% YoY). Paper & Board (3.6% YoY) and Rubber Products (1.3% YoY).

Sector-wise decrease during April 22 was led primarily by: Non Metallic Mineral Products (-12.6% YoY). Other transport equipment (-11.5% YoY), Wood Products (-11.4% YoY), Coke & Petroleum Products (-5.1% YoY), Tobacco (-3.0% YoY), Leather Products (-2.6% YoY) and Fabricated Metals (-2.3% YoY).