ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks turn bullish

Recorder Report 16 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend due to expectation of Pakistan’s exclusion from the grey list of FATF, experts said. The market stayed in the green zone as investors opted for value hunting in the OMC, Cement and E&P sectors, they added. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 384.11 points or 0.94 percent and closed at 41,438.79 points. During the session, the index hit 41,535.24 points intra-day high level.

Trading activity also improved as total volumes on ready counter increased to 141.705 million shares as compared to 120.125 million shares traded on Tuesday while total daily traded value on ready counter increased to Rs 4.763 billion against previous day’s Rs 3.363 billion.

BRIndex100 increased by 50.04 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,102.49 points with total daily turnover of 128.544 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 78.12 points or 0.53 percent to close at 14,846.65 points with 82.083 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $294,014. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 41 billion to Rs 6.897 trillion. Out of total 337 active scrips, 175 closed in positive and 131 in negative while the value of 31 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 17.352 million shares and gained Rs 0.36 to close at Rs 19.13 followed by Balochistan Glass that lost Rs 0.19 to close at Rs 8.32 with 9.854 million shares. Pak Refinery closed at Rs 17.24, up Rs 0.09 with 8.924 million shares.

Colgate Palmolive and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 88.75 and Rs 79.90 respectively to close at Rs 2200.00 and Rs 1179.90 while Unilever Foods and Premium Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 600.00 and Rs 57.72 respectively to close at Rs 24,000.00 and Rs 718.61.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that bullish momentum was witnessed at PSX due to expectation of Pakistan’s exclusion from the grey list of FATF. The KSE-100 Index stayed in the green zone as investors opted for value hunting in the OMCs, Cements and E&P sectors. Volumes remained sluggish in the main board whereas 3rd tier stocks witnessed hefty volumes.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (up 73.6 points), Banks (up 70.6 points), Fertilizer (up 70.0 points), E&P (up 54.7 points) and Power (up 34.5 points). BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 52.48 points or 0.53 percent to close at 9,899.86 points with total turnover of 433,413 shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 90.6 points or 2.27 percent to close at 4,079.40 points with 14.833 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 67.51 points or 0.78 percent to close at 8,731.28 points with 8.800 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 64.01 points or 1.22 percent to close at 5,291.30 points with 6.737 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,725.83 points, up 38.49 points or 1.04 percent with 14.075 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 13.11 points or 0.4 percent to close at 3,253.88 points with 19.118 million shares.

Muhammad Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that the local market recovered for the day and closed at a level of 41,439 up 384 points. TPLP (up 1.9 percent), BGL (down 2.2 percent), PRL (up 0.5 percent), WRL (down 0.7 percent) and SNGP (up 2.9 percent) majorly contributed to total traded volume of 142 million shares.

On the news front, China has agreed to roll over $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan in the initial phase. Consequently, slight confidence was seen among investors as the index touched an intraday high level of 41,535.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

fatf PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks turn bullish

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories