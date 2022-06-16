Marriyum holds former govt responsible for high inflation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that due to the “incompetence, theft, corruption, and looting” of the former government, the people of Pakistan are facing high inflation today.

In a press conference, the federal minister said the inflation in the country was due to the weak foundations on which the “incompetent” signed the IMF agreement.

The present coalition government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were working day and night to save the people of Pakistan from the burden of inflation, she said.

“We are trying to revive stalled projects such as energy and motorways for the last four years,” she added.

She said those were the projects that were started in 2018 but in the last four years, the “incompetent and corrupt gangs” had not done any work on it.

Former PM Imran Khan’s intention was not to work on projects but to plunder the country, she alleged.

The looting increased the assets of Imran Khan and Farah Gogi, she claimed.

Imran Khan did foreign funding, money laundering of donations, and did not declare his accounts, she maintained.

When the SBP declared those accounts in the Election Commission, they tried to attack the Election Commission, she further said.

News that exposes their scandals and actions to the public brings a statement that is based on catastrophe.

Farah Gogi was Imran Khan’s “front man” who looted Punjab with both hands, the federal minister said, adding “if we talk against Farah Gogi then Imran Khan starts suffering.”

Imran Khan’s front man followed his orders and looted the money of the country and the people, she said.

Their spokesmen say they already knew about the no-confidence motion, she said while adding that was why they laid the mines for the economy.

“On the one hand, they are saying that there was an external conspiracy and on the other hand, they are saying that we already knew,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022