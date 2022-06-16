Punjab allocates Rs5.54bn for energy sector

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs 5.54 billion for energy sector in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 out of which Rs 0.54 billion is for non-development expenditures while Rs 5 billion for development schemes.

According to details, Rs 2.20 billion has been allocated for design and construction of net zero energy building, followed by Rs 3.43 billion for energy efficiency and conservation programme, Rs 1.53 billion for Punjab Ujala programme, Rs 1.09 billion for solarisation of basic health units, Rs 8.25 billion for Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala programme, Rs 385 million for solarisation of 35 THQs and 100 RHCs, Rs 250 million for solarisation of schools for special children, and Rs 200 million for provision of biogas digesters in villages.

