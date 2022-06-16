Education sector projects get Rs52.5bn

LAHORE: The Punjab government in its Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2022-23 has earmarked a total sum of Rs480.13 billion for the education sector out of which only Rs52.5 billion was set aside for developmental projects.

According to the budget document, the provincial government has allocated Rs 421.06 billion for the school education sector out of which Rs 382.06 billion were set aside for current expenditures. Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 59.07 billion for the higher education sector. Of them, only Rs 13.50 billion were proposed for uplift projects.

For the school education sector, the biggest allocation of Rs 21.5 billion was proposed under the head of “imparting education through private participation” (PEF) which aimed at improving enrolment of children in schools amid lack of government infrastructure.

Similarly, the second largest allocation of Rs 4.8 was proposed for imparting education through outsourcing of public schools, followed by allocation of 3.84 billion for afternoon schools programmes.

As per the budget document, the government would spend Rs 500 million on the re-construction/revamping of dilapidated school buildings, Rs 1 billion on the construction of additional classrooms, Rs 500 million on provision of missing facilities, Rs 500 million on construction of shelter-less schools in Punjab and Rs 1.5 billion for Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority.

On the other hand, the government has allocated a total of Rs 59.07 billion in the ADP for the higher education sector. Of them, only Rs 13.50 billion were earmarked for uplift projects while the remaining Rs 45.57 billion were set aside for current expenditures.

The budget document says that the government will spent Rs2 billion on the establishment of Waris Shah University in Sheikhupura, Rs2bn on the establishment of Chunian University in district Kasur, Rs2bn on provision of classrooms along with furniture to graduate and associate colleges, Rs1.5bn on provision of missing facilities, Rs1.5bn on provision of laptops, Rs1bn on the establishment of Punjab University campus in Daska, Rs800 million on the establishment of Chemical Block at Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan and Rs700 million for Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF).

