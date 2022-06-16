Naek made new chairman of Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday unanimously elected Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek as its chairman in a panel having representation of the opposition, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The committee met to elect its new chairman following the elevation of its previous chairperson Sherry Rehman as the minister for climate change.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed nominated former Chairman Senate Senator Farooq H Naek as chairman committee and the PTI’s senators; Faisal Javed, Dr Zarqa Suhrawardy Teymour and Waleed Iqbal, besides representatives of other parties including Samina Mumtaz, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar endorsed the proposal and unanimously elected Naek as the new chair of the panel.

After his election, the chairman committee Senator Naek thanked the members of the committee for their confidence and said that all the members of the committee would work together in the larger national interest for advancing the country’s foreign policy in a more effective way.

He said that the committee, in its next meeting, would get a comprehensive briefing from Foreign Office on Indian government’s ongoing atrocities against unarmed Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the continued discriminatory actions against the minorities in India, especially the Muslims.

The members of the committee also congratulated Senator Naek on his unanimous election as chairman of the panel and assured full cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022