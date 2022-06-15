US crude, distillate inventories rose in week through June 10: EIA

US crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell in the week through June 10, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels in the last week to 418.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 826,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 67,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week through June 10.

US gasoline stocks fell by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 217.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 109.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.3 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 662,000 barrels per day, EIA said.