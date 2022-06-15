Govt wants to rig Punjab by-polls with ECP's help: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government wants to rig the upcoming Punjab by-polls with the help of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Aaj News reported.

“The current rulers want to rig Punjab by-elections so that they can prolong their rule in the province. They are playing political games just to get NRO-II,” Imran Khan said while addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

He asked PTI workers to get ready for his next march call, telling them to raise awareness about the "sensitivity of the ongoing crisis" in the country.

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

“PTI workers will not bow their heads before anyone except Allah Almighty,” he said.

Imran Khan slammed the coalition government for its tyrannical attitude during PTI’s long march toward Islamabad.

“Our people were shelled and brutalized just like Kashmiris are facing oppression in the occupied territory.”

He said that innocent children and women were affected by teargassing and peaceful protestors were attacked like criminals and terrorists by the police force.

Criticising the government over inflation, he said that exports have fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

He highlighted that early and transparent election could save the country from more economic destruction.

Earlier, the PTI chief said that Pakistan’s most populous province is in complete political chaos.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier lashed out at the incumbent government, saying, "Ever since Hamza Shehbaz came to power illegally through a fake election in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province is in the throes of political turmoil.”