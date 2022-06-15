ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Govt, World Bank ink $85mn housing finance project

  • Project will give access to affordable mortgages and increase home ownership among low-income households
BR Web Desk 15 Jun, 2022

The government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the World Bank on a housing finance worth $85 million. The project will help give those in low-income households access to affordable mortgages and increase home ownership, while also supporting capital market development.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement with the World Bank at the Ministry of Economic Affairs Islamabad, the ministry said in a statement.

“Today’s event reflects continued confidence by the World Bank on the government’s policy and programs,” said Sadiq, while adding that the primary beneficiaries of this project will be low- and middle-income households in Pakistan reliant on informal incomes.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Pakistan and Gailius J. Draugelis, Acting Country Director, World Bank signed the financing agreement, while representative of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company signed the project agreement.

Gailius said the deal was part of the World Bank’s continuous financial and technical assistance to Pakistan to help promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the financing will fund the initial capitalization of sub-trust of the Risk Sharing Facility created under the parent project of $140 million being executed by Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company.

It added that the project will enable primary mortgage lenders to move from the very upper end of the households in the 5th quintile to lower quintile income groups, and that the financial sector at large will also benefit greatly as the project will help deepen the primary mortgage market, in addition to supporting the development of capital market.

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Pakistan World Bank Pakistan Housing Finance Project Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan World bank

Comments

1000 characters

Govt, World Bank ink $85mn housing finance project

KSE-100 up amid hopes of Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $197mn

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Read more stories