ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 424.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 159.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ford recalls nearly 3 million US vehicles over rollaway concerns

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away because a damaged or missing part may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear.

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford said the recall covers various 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the agency said in a notice on Wednesday.

A damaged or missing shift cable bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear or the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the ‘Park’ position.

Solid Power aims to ship first solid-state battery cells by year-end to BMW, Ford

Ford said it is aware of six reports alleging property damage and four reports of injuries potentially related to the recall population.

This is Ford’s fifth recall over the issue since 2018, it told the agency.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After an April recall for the same issue, Ford continued to hold talks with NHTSA over field reports related to vehicles equipped that were not included in previous recalls.

“Although claim rates and projected failures remained low, Ford recommended a safety recall for the remaining vehicles in North America” with the specific shift cable bushing.

Ford recalls 39,000 US SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford said from April 2015 through March 2022, it has identified 1,630 warranty reports and 233 other reports attributed to this concern.

Dealers will replace the under hood shift bushing and add a protective cap.

On Tuesday, the No. 2 US automaker said it was recalling about 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles because a part could overheat and result in a loss of propulsion power.

On Wednesday, Ford also recalled 53,103 four-door 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles because the passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the “ON” position.

Ford Motor National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Comments

1000 characters

Ford recalls nearly 3 million US vehicles over rollaway concerns

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Oil prices climb, but expected US interest rate hike looms

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Read more stories