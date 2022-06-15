ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 424.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 159.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Virat Kohli in ICC's batting ranking

  • Haq is now number two on the list, with Babar Azam maintaining first position
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Jun, 2022

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq overtook former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, which means that he currently ranks second, while Babar Azam remains number one. This is the first time the top two positions on the rankings are claimed by Pakistani batsmen, stated the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old left-hander jumped a massive 20 points in terms of ratings and now has a career-best of 815 rating points.

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

But he remains well behind Babar's mark of 892 rating points, with the Pakistan skipper maintaining his enormous lead at the head of the ODI rankings after his 17th ODI century in the opening match against West Indies in Multan.

Babar Azam also reached a unique feat of scoring three consecutive centuries twice, which is a record in itself in ICC Men’s ODIs.

Haq grabbed the player of the series award in the recently-concluded ODI series courtesy scores of 65, 72 and 62. Haq has so far averaged 99.40 in 2022, with his highest score being 106.

Dustbuster Shadab stars as Pakistan clinch clean-sweep of West Indies

He is also the second fastest batter to reach 1,000 runs in ODI cricket, with Fakhar Zaman leading the list. Haq was involved with Fakhar Zaman in the second-highest opening stand of 304 runs against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket.

Haq averages 54.78 in the 50 overs format with a strike rate of 83.36, and is also one of the few batter who scored a ton on his ODI debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli Babar Azam Imam Ul Haq ODI sports Pakistan cricket

Comments

1000 characters

Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Virat Kohli in ICC's batting ranking

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Oil prices climb, but expected US interest rate hike looms

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Read more stories