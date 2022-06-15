ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
Netflix plans 'Squid Game' reality show with big cash prize, no fatal consequences

  • The game's $4.56 million winnings is the largest lump sum prize in reality TV history, according to Netflix
Reuters 15 Jun, 2022
A man participates in a Netflix series 'Squid Game' mission at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, November 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A man participates in a Netflix series 'Squid Game' mission at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, November 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Netflix's most-watched series is no longer just a fictitious television show after the streaming service greenlit "its biggest reality competition ever" called 'Squid Game: The Challenge'.

Unlike the series where the stakes are life or death, the worst possible fate in this 456 player competition is that contestants could be leaving without the $4.56 million winnings, which Netflix claims is the largest lump sum prize in reality TV history.

Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'

'Squid Game' became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021 as it told the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance to win life-changing sums of money.

The first season holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, the company said.

The 10-episode reality competition will include games inspired by the original show, as well as new additions, Netflix said.

One of YouTube’s top US creators, MrBeast, did an unofficial iteration of this idea by recreating aspects of the South Korean drama’s set and hosting games featured in the show, like 'Red Light, Green Light.' The YouTuber also opted out of the killing aspect but strapped a device to all 456 players that mimicked a bullet shot when a player was ruled out.

Netflix’s reality show will be filmed in the UK and is currently only casting English speakers. The announcement comes just days after the scripted series was renewed for a second season.

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24%

