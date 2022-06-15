ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
ASC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.7%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
MLCF 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.61%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.44%)
TELE 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.88%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,110 Increased By 56.3 (1.39%)
BR30 14,890 Increased By 90.9 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,499 Increased By 449.3 (1.09%)
KSE30 15,829 Increased By 171.9 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian buyers eye French, Romanian wheat after Ukrainian supply blocked

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian flour millers are likely to increase wheat purchases from France and Romania in the new crop year starting July as supplies from key global exporter Ukraine remain cut off following the invasion by Russia, trade sources said.

World prices rallied to an all-time high in March after the Feb. 24 invasion. India’s subsequent move to curb wheat exports and adverse weather in the United States have heightened concerns over grain supplies.

“Going forward, buyers will have to look at alternative sources as we should forget about Ukrainian supplies for the next few years at least,” said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company that supplies wheat to millers in Southeast Asia. “There is French and Romanian wheat being offered in the Asian market for the new season.”

The Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active wheat contract climbed to a record high of $13.64 a bushel in May, with prices rising around 35% in 2022. The market was trading down 1% at $10.39-1/2 a bushel as of 0406 GMT on Wednesday.

Russia’s war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests

French wheat was quoted around $495 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F) to Indonesia for August shipment as compared with $470-$480 a tonne, C&F, for Romanian wheat, traders said. Australian Premium White wheat is being quoted around $478 a tonne, C&F.

Australia, which has emerged as the world’s second largest wheat exporter this year following a record harvest, has been boosting sales to meet the global shortfall since the beginning of 2022.

“We think Australia will continue to ship large volumes of wheat, even after July, which is not its peak marketing season,” said a second grains trader in Singapore.

“But there are limits to what Australia can ship. I was told shipping slots out of Australia are fully booked right up to September.”

Australia produced a record crop of more than 36 million tonnes in 2021/22 and the country is poised for another bumper harvest on the back of near-perfect growing conditions.

Asian wheat importers have been operating hand-to-month, booking cargoes just one or two months in advance, hoping from supplies from the Black Sea region to resume.

The Russia-Ukraine war will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine’s agriculture minister told Reuters.

A senior government official said on Monday Ukraine’s grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year.

france Romania wheat prices Asian flour millers

Comments

1000 characters

Asian buyers eye French, Romanian wheat after Ukrainian supply blocked

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Pakistan ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Biden

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Oil prices edge higher, but expected US interest rate hike looms

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

AGP to acquire select portfolio of products from Viatris Inc

Read more stories