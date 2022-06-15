CRR, housing finance: SBP issues fresh directives to banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued fresh directives for the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) and mandatory targets for housing and construction finance.

According to a circular issued Tuesday, to facilitate banks, the State Bank has decided that the lower/additional Cash Reserve Requirement for banks that meet/do not meet quarterly targets will not be applicable on surplus/shortfall in targets of housing and construction finance for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 and onwards till further instructions on the matter.

Accordingly, banks will maintain lower/additional Cash Reserve Requirement in respect of surplus/shortfall in targets for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 in the next quarter as per defined procedure. This means banks will maintain CRR (without lower/additional requirement) from the first reserve maintenance period starting after October 21, 2022, the SBP maintained.

