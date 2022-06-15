Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
15 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,054.68
High: 41,115.79
Low: 40,657.88
Net Change: 174.75
Volume (000): 55,761
Value (000): 2,604,056
Makt Cap (000) 1,632,073,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,847.38
NET CH (-) 14.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,988.80
NET CH (+) 11.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,663.77
NET CH (+) 47.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,227.29
NET CH (-) 3.80
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,687.34
NET CH (+) 46.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,240.77
NET CH (+) 33.96
------------------------------------
As on: 14-June-2022
====================================
