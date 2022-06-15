ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 14, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,054.68
High:                      41,115.79
Low:                       40,657.88
Net Change:                   174.75
Volume (000):                 55,761
Value (000):               2,604,056
Makt Cap (000)         1,632,073,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,847.38
NET CH                     (-) 14.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,988.80
NET CH                     (+) 11.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,663.77
NET CH                     (+) 47.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,227.29
NET CH                      (-) 3.80
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,687.34
NET CH                     (+) 46.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,240.77
NET CH                     (+) 33.96
------------------------------------
As on:                  14-June-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

