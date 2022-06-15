KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,054.68 High: 41,115.79 Low: 40,657.88 Net Change: 174.75 Volume (000): 55,761 Value (000): 2,604,056 Makt Cap (000) 1,632,073,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,847.38 NET CH (-) 14.20 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,988.80 NET CH (+) 11.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,663.77 NET CH (+) 47.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,227.29 NET CH (-) 3.80 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,687.34 NET CH (+) 46.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,240.77 NET CH (+) 33.96 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-June-2022 ====================================

