HABIBMETRO signs agreement with NOWPDP

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO Bank has once again collaborated with NOWPDP (Network of Organizations Working for Persons with Disabilities in Pakistan) for the inclusion of PWDs in the workforce and HABIBMETRO’s workplace. Through its ongoing collaborative initiatives with NOWPDP, HABIBMETRO aims to increase employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals.

Under this agreement, HABIBMETRO will contribute as a sponsor for NOWPDP’s Centre of Excellence for Financial Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities – a facility aimed at promoting inclusion of PWDs.

HABIBMETRO will also engage NOWPDP’s consultancy services for initiatives such sensitization and sign language trainings and other activities for a more inclusive workplace.

The ceremony was commenced by President and CEO, HABIBMETRO Mohsin Ali Nathani and President NOWPDP Amin Hashwani who shared their thoughts about the initiative. The agreement was signed by Asad Ali, Head Human Resources at HABIBMETRO and Omair Ahmad, CEO NOWPDP.

Sheeza Ahmed Head Of Marketing & Corporate Communications at HABIBMETRO and Muneeba Haroon Director Operations at NOWPDP were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony Mohsin Ali Nathani said “HABIBMETRO is a keen believer of supporting PWDs by providing opportunities of sustainable financial empowerment with an inclusive and enabling environment for persons of all abilities. We are extremely pleased with the commendable work that NOWPDP is doing in this regard and therefore continue to engage with them for this purpose.”

Commenting on the occasion, Amin Hashwani said, “Nothing succeeds like success, it is commendable that banks today are not just only aware of what needs to be done in terms of creating an Inclusive Environment for Persons with Disability but are also playing their part in ensuring that an ecosystem is created.”

