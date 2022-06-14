ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CPNE demands immediate recovery of Nafees Naeem

Recoder Report 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) here Monday expressed serious concern over whisking away of journalist of Aaj TV Nafees Naeem and demanded his immediate recovery.

CPNE President Kazim Khan in a statement asked from Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah that under which law Nafees Naeem was whisked away. He said if there is rule of law in Sindh, or whishes and whims of feudal lords are the law of the province.

He said the government with dictatorial mindset is not acceptable. He said the media is Pakistan is facing handcuffs, harassment, enforced disappearances and fear.

He demanded immediate recovery of Nafees Naeem. He said it is proved once against the power exposes the real face of the rulers. He said journalism if the integral part of our life and we will defend press freedom at all costs.

