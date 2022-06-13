Reality of India's democracy is there for world to see: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the reality of India's "democratic face" is there for the world to see, adding that recent actions of New Delhi show that it wants to further marginalize Indian Muslims politically, economically and culturally.

In a tweet, the PM said that India has unleashed its brute and oppressive state apparatus to "browbeat" Indian Muslims into submission.

PM Shehbaz's statement comes after authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in riots held last week, triggered by derogatory remarks made by ruling party figures about Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Muslims had taken to the streets across India to protest against anti-Islamic comments by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media head Naveen Kumar Jindal. Following condemnation, the BJP suspended Sharma and fired Jindal, saying that the party respected all religions.

“The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

Anti-Islam remarks: Indian officials step up arrests, demolish houses

Clashes have broken out between Muslims and Hindus and in some cases between protesters and police in several areas. Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest.

Earlier, the PM had asked National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to hold a discussion on the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Monday (today).

He asked the NA to pass a resolution against the incident to send a clear message to the world that "we are ready to render any sacrifice for the sake of sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)3.