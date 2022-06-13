ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.79%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.86%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.52%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.66%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.32%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.13%)
TREET 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.89%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.98%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -138.9 (-3.33%)
BR30 14,594 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.81%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -1048.8 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -467.2 (-2.91%)
Jun 13, 2022
Markets

China stocks fall on COVID worries, US inflation

Reuters Updated 13 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Monday, as COVID-19 uncertainties sparked worries of fresh outbreaks and lockdowns, while high-flying US inflation raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy and cause a sharp slowdown.

China shares end lower

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 4,189.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,255.55 points.

** Authorities in Beijing on Monday raced to contain a COVID outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar, with millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns, while Shanghai completed mass testing for most of its 25 million residents at the weekend.

** Global equity markets slumped, as the US consumer price index posted a 8.6% rise last month, the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, beating analysts’ expectations of 8.3%.

** CICC analysts said A-shares might continue to rebound in bumpy trade in the short term, but performance for the second half of this year will depend on the economy’s fundamentals due to both domestic and overseas uncertainties.

** New bank lending in China jumped far more than expected in May and broader credit growth also quickened as Beijing steps up policy support.

** However, 38% of the new monthly loans were in the form of short-term bill financing, suggesting real credit demand remains weak.

** “To make the credit transmission more effective, the government will likely boost infrastructure investment and relax regulation in the property sector in the coming months,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “Another critical policy is to avoid excessive COVID-related policies.”

** China’s fund association issued guidelines on Friday designed to discourage short-termism and promote healthy development of the $3.8 trillion mutual fund industry.

** Real estate developers tumbled more than 3%, while shares in tourism, banks and infrastructure lost more than 2% each.

** Automobiles and non-ferrous metal rose more than 2% each.

China stocks

