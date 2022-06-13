Punjab budget session: PTI, PML-Q finalise strategy

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have finalised strategy regarding the upcoming Punjab Assembly session for budget 2022-23.

A joint session of PTI and PML-Q’s parliamentary parties was held under the chair of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Usman Buzdar and Sibtain Khan Sunday. The session was also attended by Mahmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat, Aslam Iqbal and other lawmakers.

The opposition lawmakers condemned the registration of cases and arrests of the leaders.

It has been decided to table a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against blasphemous remarks delivered by India’s ruling party BJP and lodge a strong protest.

It was decided to ensure the attendance to protest against the anti-people budget in which the opposition lawmakers will submit movements against the budget cuts.

During the joint session, the lawmakers approved key decisions regarding the strategy of the by-elections. They criticised that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was committing the worst revengeful activities and alleged that vote-rigging has been started in the concerned constituencies by the present rulers before the by-polls.

The members of the PTI and PML-Q parliamentary parties said that blue-eyed officers are being transferred and deputed in Punjab, whereas, they expressed concerns over the visits of the provincial chief secretary in the districts of concerned constituencies.

While addressing the session, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Punjab inspector general will face accountability for the government’s revengeful moves against the opposition lawmakers. The matter will be referred to the privilege committee, he added.

Yasmin Rashid said that they are ready to face the negative tactics of the present government during the upcoming by-polls and the elections will be held in accordance with the old voter lists.

Raja Basharat said that a special cell has been established for the Punjab by-elections in which all lawmakers will report complaints regarding the vote-rigging.

It was decided to give responsibilities to the women lawmakers ahead of the by-polls.