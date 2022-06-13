PTI’s Farrukh Habib predicts further price hike

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib came down hard on the PML-N-led coalition government and alleged that the miseries and hardship of the inflation-stricken masses compounded manifolds since they came to power.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Habib said that the ‘imported government’ was clueless and directionless, as they did not have any idea what to do.

Habib said that the economy had nosedived and the commodities’ prices had skyrocketed, besides unprecedented power and gas load shedding, making life of the countrymen miserable, as 40 per cent of population were living below the poverty line.

He said that a mini-budget was presented before the annual budget by increasing petrol price by Rs60 and per unit power tariff up to Rs6 per unit only to please the IMF, hinting that the petroleum price would shoot up to Rs275 per litre in the next few days.

Habib said that the anti-public steps being taken by the government would cause massive price hike in the country.

He went on to say that there was a record of 4.5 percent agriculture production and exports were increased exceptionally, which was stagnant during 2013-18, despite the challenge of coronavirus.

He stated that the production would be negatively impacted due to the high price of fertilizer, which the farmers cannot afford, adding that the government was eyeing to further jack up diesel price by Rs90 to Rs100.

Habib said that the Russian Consul General has repeatedly called for talks with Pakistan to secure cheap oil; however, the government was reluctant to take forward the talks initiated by the PTI to ensure securing cheap oil, fearing it might annoy their masters.

He stated that if Imran Khan was in government, cheap petrol would have come to Pakistan long ago.

Habib disclosed that the “imported government” deprived nine million of overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote by reversing the PTI government’s electoral law, as they feared that they would vote for Imran Khan because he was the most popular leader abroad.

He stated that the government was fast driving toward bank default due to their flawed policies, adding that the people should have been provided relief in the budget, the government withdrew all facilities instead, exposing the incompetence of the so-called experienced economic team within a short span of two months.

Habib claimed that they hatched a ‘conspiracy’ to de-seat Imran Khan-led government because they were well-aware of the fact that if Imran Khan completed five years, they would be completely wiped out from the political scene.

He claimed that these people were giving themselves NRO-II, adding that Rs16 billion was not a case of money laundering, but it was a case of corruption.

He said that billions of rupees were recovered from Maqsood Chaprasi’s account and who investigated Sharif family’s corruption cases died, mysteriously. Reacting to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that the NAB had failed to prove anything against him in courts, Habib said that the NAB was not being allowed to do anything, as the bureau had been made a “No Action Bureau”, which was virtually paralyzed after the amendments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022