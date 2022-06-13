ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 13, 2022
LG elections: PPP devises new strategy to win slot of Karachi mayor

INP 13 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has devised a fresh strategy to grab the slot of mayor Karachi after it allowed the party cadres to make local level alliances with any party in the city to ensure their success in local government elections scheduled for next month.

According to sources, the PPP has allowed its local party leaders to forge alliances at the union council level to ensure victory. “Currently talks are being held with PML-N, JUI-F, and PML-Q (Chaudhry Shujaat group) to devise a joint strategy in multiple union committees,” they said.

The sources further said that their option for an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for mayor’s slot is also on the cards after success in union committees.

The PPP is trying its best to gain ground in Karachi, the provincial capital of the Sindh province, following split among MQM.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani has claimed that his party would sweep the upcoming local body elections in Karachi. Saeed Ghani said that the next Karachi mayor will be from PPP. He said that they would win the upcoming local government elections in the metropolis and gift the top slot to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

